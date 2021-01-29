SELENA GOMEZ AND RAUW ALEJANDRO: THE MUSIC VIDEO FOR THE NEW SINGLE “BAILA CONMIGO” HAS BEEN RELEASED

Selena Gomez and Rauw Alejandro will give us good morning this Friday, January 29th with their joint single “Baila Conmigo”. The song is accompanied by a music video that you can admire below!
“Baila Conmigo” – produced by Puerto Rican Tainy – is a taste of Sel’s first EP totally in Spanish titled “Revelación,” coming March 12.
Selena returned to sing in the language of her origins in “De Una Vez”, a song that tells a path of rebirth and personal growth released on January 15th.
“Working on a project in Spanish is something I’ve wanted to do for 10 years, because I’m so proud of my origins – explained the 28-year-old in an interview with Zane Lowe – I feel like now is the right time. (…) The funny thing is that Now I think I sing better in Spanish. There’s been a lot of work to do it, you can’t display say anything. You have to be precise and respect the audience you’re doing it for.”