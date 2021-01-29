RIHANNA CELEBRATED THE 5TH ANNIVERSARY OF HER LATEST ALBUM “ANTI” SO

It was January 28, 2016, when Rihanna released “Anti”, her eighth studio album. This means that bad gal Riri hasn’t released a record for 5 years!

On the occasion of the fifth anniversary of “Anti”, the singer posted a celebratory video and photos of that musical era to thank Navy, her fanbase.

Yes, we know, looking at these posts there is a question that arises spontaneously: but the new record? Unfortunately, there is nothing new at the moment.

The last time Rihanna touched on the topic was in early 2021 when she responded in tone to a fan who asked her for news on R9: “This comment does so 2019. Grow up.” Ouch!