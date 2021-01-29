PRINCE HARRY HAS DENIED THAT HE AND MEGHAN MARKLE SAID GOODBYE TO SOCIAL MEDIA

In mid-January, news circulated that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would never return to social media.

The Sunday Times had interviewed a source who said the 36-year-old and the 39-year-old ” have no plans “to use Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook for their new Archewell foundation and that they ” very unlikely ” will use personal accounts in the future.

The Duke of Sussex has now denied this speculation: ” We woke up a couple of weeks ago hearing that a Rupert Murdoch newspaper had written that we were leaving social media” he told Fast Company. The Sunday Times is part of News International, which is itself under News Corporation, a media conglomerate of entrepreneur Murdoch.

“This was new to us, bearing in mind that we haven’t closed any accounts and haven’t done so in the last ten months,” he added.

Prince Harry, however, hopes for social reform: ” Industry leaders must draw a line against unacceptable practices online and be active participants in setting new standards for our online world. ”

“The truth is that despite well-documented evils, social media can offer connection and community– vital things for us as human beings. We need to listen to other people’s stories and share our own. It’s part of the beauty of life. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying that reform of digital spaces will create a world of all sun and rainbows because that’s unrealistic.”

“There may be disagreements, conversations, opposing points of view as there must be, but never the intent to create violence, to mystify the truth, and to put lives at risk.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s intention to step back from being senior members of the royal family had come true in late March 2020– they had posted the latest post on Sussex royal social media accounts – with a message of goodbye.

We are therefore waiting for them to return to Instagram and company, although it does not seem imminent: “We will return when it seems right for us. Perhaps when we see significant commitments to change or reform. But for now, we’ve focused our energies on learning more about these spaces and how we can help,” Harry added.