MADELAINE PETSCH REVEALED HER HOGWARTS HOME AND THOSE OF LILI REINHART AND CAMILA MENDES

Madelaine Petsch is part of the Potterhead club and has revealed which Hogwarts home she recognizes!

The Riverdale actress talked about it on the show Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz on comedy central USA’s friend’s channel and it all started when the host asked her if there is a Whatsapp group of famous hair reds, like her and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley of Harry Potter).

“If I felt like I was with Rupert Grint… Already just at the idea I get a tear – the 26-year-old replied excitedly – I am the biggest Harry Potter fan so it would be a fantastic thing for me, but no”.

She then recounted visiting Harry Potter Studios, where: ” I was sorted by what I think was the real Talking Hat. He told me I am, drum roll… Crow!” It’s not the

“I knew I was 110% a Crow. I never doubted it. Corinna/Priscilla Corvonero (in the original Rowena Ravenclaw version) and I have a long history behind us ” he joked.