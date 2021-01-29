KATY PERRY EXPLAINING HOW DAUGHTER DAISY CHANGED HER LIFE IS SO SWEET

Katy Perry became a mom five months ago and on Instagram Live, she has now told how her little Daisy Dove changed her life and taught her to live in the moment.

“It changed my life and keeps changing my life” began the singer referring to her daughter with Orlando Bloom.

She then explained that she had to learn to prioritize the time she spends with the baby, among the many work commitments: “I think you understand it when you become a mom… You have to focus on being a mom. And not because you don’t love other people, there’s no other reason but to want to be a great mom.”

“ Being a mom is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you are ready.”

Katy Perry added how Daisy Dove taught her to slow down and enjoy every moment: “To see my daughter change so much in the last five months and look back at the photos is: whoa. See time in human form.”

“It really encouraged me to be more present and to value every day. All we have is this moment. All we are promised is that the moment will come.”

The 36-year-old artist recently performed in a spectacular performance on Inauguration Day and promised groom Orlando Bloom to let it be known how proud he and little Daisy Dove were of her.