ED SHEERAN’S “DIVIDE” IS THE FIRST ALBUM IN HISTORY TO EXCEED 10 BILLION STREAMS ON SPOTIFY

Ed Sheeran made history Ladies and Gentlemen. His “Divide” is the first album ever to surpass the incredible figure of 10 BILLION streams on Spotify.

“Divide” is the fifth studio album by The British artist, released on March 3, 2017. The project was anticipated by the singles “Castle on the Hill” and “Shape of You”. The latter in particular has had incredible commercial success all over the world, including Italy, where the diamond disc was certified in November 2017.

One more reason to see the music video for the song again. Crush play below!

On the occasion of last Christmas, Ed Sheeran wanted to give a special gift to his fans released the unreleased song “Afterglow”.

“Afterglow is a song that I wrote last year and that I wanted to release for you – commented the singer via social media – It is not the first single from the next album, it is just a song that I love and I hope you love too. Enjoy it! I hope you spend the holiday season and New Year’s Eve safely and happily.”