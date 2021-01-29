DIXIE D’AMELIO REVEALED SHE WENT TO LIVE ALONE

Dixie D’Amelio explained her wings and flew away from the nest!

The TikTok singer and star told Vogue that she took a big step in her personal life: she left mom and dad’s house and went to live alone.

She began by saying that she “moved to Los Angeles in May” 2020. She, her sister Charli D’Amelio and parents Marc and Heidi had left Connecticut after the two girls’ success on TikTok.

“I went to live alone in October” continued the 19-year-old, explaining why this decision: ” It was fun to live with my family but now I should be in college so I thought I needed to learn to grow up on my own and mature. I wasn’t doing it before because my mom was doing things for me.”

But on mom can always count: “Now that I live alone, I still go to my parents’ house every day and my mom does things for me. I mean, that’s why moms exist, right?” Joked.

Dixie D’Amelio will also find her family for work,since they are all protagonists of a new series called The D’Amelio Show.

“The only thing that makes me nervous is that charli’s relationship with me will be shown. We have a very good relationship but we also end up fighting, normal quarrels between sisters. We are sisters and that’s how we behave,”she said.