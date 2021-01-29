BLACKPINK’S PERFORMANCE ON JAMES CORDEN’S LATE LATE SHOW WILL LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
3

Blackpink teamed up with James Corden’s famous television show to give fans an incredible performance of “Pretty Savage”, the third track on their “The Album.”

A performance that will blow your mind, see to believe!

The Blackpink’s have once again broken fans’ hearts, as can be seen from comments posted on Twitter:

Right now the queens of k-pop are engaged in rehearsals for The Show, the live stream concert they will hold live on YouTube on January 31(HERE you will find everything you need to know about the event).

During the show, Rosé will present his new solo project. Below you can take a look at the teaser video.

