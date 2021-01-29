BLACKPINK’S PERFORMANCE ON JAMES CORDEN’S LATE LATE SHOW WILL LEAVE YOU BREATHLESS

Blackpink teamed up with James Corden’s famous television show to give fans an incredible performance of “Pretty Savage”, the third track on their “The Album.”

A performance that will blow your mind, see to believe!

The Blackpink’s have once again broken fans’ hearts, as can be seen from comments posted on Twitter:

#BLACKPINKxCORDEN un sound così dark in pretty savage non me lo sarei mai aspettato: bravissime e bellissime, ciaone✈ pic.twitter.com/DKh8kFfN6R — rønnie ⊬ᴮᴱ 📚 (@ronnieesoul) January 28, 2021

QUESTA esibizione di pretty savage, wow!

la potenza, la sicurezza, la loro presenza sul palco, i vocal live, l'arrangiamento, la coreografia…le blackpink non finiscono mai di stupirmi, le mie regine punto#BLACKPINKxCORDENpic.twitter.com/hYjpEzURud — nom⁷ (@jiiminsshii) January 28, 2021

a me sinceramente dispiace per chi non segue le Blackpink, sono LE regine, questa è arte e voi ve la state perdendo #BLACKPINKxCORDEN

pic.twitter.com/iMTTgO0916 — dontcallmechiara (@baby_panzerotta) January 28, 2021

Right now the queens of k-pop are engaged in rehearsals for The Show, the live stream concert they will hold live on YouTube on January 31(HERE you will find everything you need to know about the event).

During the show, Rosé will present his new solo project. Below you can take a look at the teaser video.