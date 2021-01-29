APPLE GREEN IS THE COLOR OF THE MOMENT: THE LOOKS OF HAILEY BIEBER, DUA LIPA AND BILLIE EILISH

We are going towards the end of winter and there is a great desire to integrate bright shades into our outfits, just as three of our favorite trendsetters have just done: Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish.

Each in its own way and with its own distinctive style has shared Instagram looks that have something in common: the green color, in the crunchy shade of apple green.

The model surprised us in bright green with a padded vest and the it-bag of the moment, the Mini Jodie by Bottega Veneta. The two pieces are perfect to make the usual grey tracksuit glamorous, the one we have all been wearing for too long.

But Ms. Bieber isn’t the only one to have chosen the nuance: we like Dua Lipa’s irreverent sweatshirt a lot, a collaboration by Marc Jacobs with artist Magda Archer, the press reads: ” be happy be lucky“. The combination with the ultra colored baguette skirt with lace inserts is then a thing to lose your head.

Meanwhile, Green number one Billie Eilishtook to Instagram to show off a super fluorescent look: hoodie, pocket sweatpants, and the incredible lime Moon Boots.

When 3 trendsetters wear something similar we are certainly faced with a trend, this time it seems to be the turn of the apple green. And we love it.