ZAYN MALIK: WATCH BEHIND THE SCENES FROM THE VIDEO FOR “VIBEZ”

If you’re curious how the music video for “Vibez” was shot, Zayn Malik’s new single, know that you’ve hit the right news!

The singer posted the behind the scene of clip on his YouTube channel. Get comfortable and click play below!

“Vibez” brought forward by a few days the release of Zayn’s highly anticipated new album entitled “Nobody Is Listening”, released on January 15.

It is his third solo album and the most personal of his career: the 28-year-old artist has had total control of creative production, from the design of the cover to the sonorities of the songs, giving life to a 360-degree project.

Zayn co-wrote each song from “Nobody Is Listening”, highlighting his R&B influences and creating deeply autobiographical lyrics.