Sons of Kourtney Kardashian approve of their new partner Travis Barker

The TV star’s children love spending time with Travis, as they have a strong bond with him.

Kourtney Kardashian’s children love spending time with her new boyfriend Travis Barker, as they enjoy an extremely deep bond with him.

According to one source, Travis enjoys spending time with Kourtney’s children and he also likes him.

He is “amazing” with his children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom he shares with his former Scott Disick, a source said.

“Travis has known the Kardashian for years and they have welcomed him to the family.”

According to the source, Kourtney’s loved ones “are happy to see her happy again.” However, the source said Travis fits much better with her than Scott. “He is more mature and appropriate for his age than Scott, and treats her with respect, so it works well.”