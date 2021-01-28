Owned by George Clooney in England suffers from flooding

Although the property has that constant problem with rainfall, the actor and his wife Amal Clooney do not want to sell it…

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney continue to struggle with their mansion in England, which suffers from flooding every year as it is located on the banks of the River Támesis.

The property, known as Aberlash House, dating back to the 17th century and located in the Berkshire area, was acquired by the couple in 2014. It has large gardens and beautiful rooms decorated and furnished with valuable antiques.

Recently due to heavy rains caused by Storm Dennis, green areas, sports courts, and the pool were left underwater. Fortunately, the construction is safe, as it is located on a higher level.

Still, despite this problem, the mansion was currently valued at $16.5 million.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, although they do not spend much time there, at the moment the actor and his wife have not expressed a desire to sell the house.