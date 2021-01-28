Lindsay Lohan fan refuses to remove video of TikTok actress

Lindsay Lohan asked a fan to take away a video that the actress sent him.

According to one report, the fan, named Alana, revealed in a video that she had asked Lindsay for help in a video, to tell her parents that she was a lesbian.

She said the actress for “Mean Girls” responded and said “Hi Alana, I’m Lindsay Lohan,” she said in the video’s response.

“I know you’re about to take a big step by telling your parents who you really are and what you want them to accept from you, and I think you should do it yourself.”

After the video went viral, Alana received a message from the singer’s account asking her to delete it.

“Hello! I just wanted to ask you if you could delete the video because it was private for its exclusive use,” the message said.