Jennifer Aniston returns to the small screen with new look

The star published a photograph showing her new hair as part of her return to The Morning Show.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston left fans overwhelmed after revealing her new hair.

Using her Instagram account, the actress made her return to the television series The Morning Show with photos showing off her new look.

You can see the Oscar winner posing in the photos with her stylist Chris McMillian evidently showing off her brightest mane that falls on her shoulders.

“And we’re back …”, replaced the post.