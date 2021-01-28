JARED LETO WAS ALREADY A FAN OF BILLIE EILISH AND FINNEAS BEFORE THEY BECAME FAMOUS

Being a star that spans cinema and music like Jared Leto also means having the right stars and discovering new talents before others. And what talents: no less than Billie Eilish and Finneas!

The Thirty Seconds to Mars actor and singer said he met them thanks to two insiders before they became famous – when they hadn’t signed with any labels yet. He was so impressed, he had considered putting them under contract on his label.

“I met them through Emma Ludbrook (film producer) and Tom Windish (agent) – Jared Leto said on James Corden’s The Late Late Show – They had no contracts and I thought maybe I could try to write them. They are incredibly talented and very special people.”

The 49-year-old explained that he was stunned not only by the talent, but by their personalities: ” Music is one thing, but I also think they are incredibly intelligent, very empathetic and really good people. I like them a lot.”

He then revealed a curious anecdote, about how Billie Eilish and brother Finneas also left Leonardo DiCaprio speechless:

“At one point they played at my house, I had arranged a small dinner between 12 people and asked them if they wanted to come by and play something. And they said, ‘Yes, of course.’ They showed up with an amplifier and played music of harrowing beauty with little. That is, she could not be so beautiful, it was impossible that she was so beautiful.”

“I remember there were Leo DiCaprio and other people and everyone was asking me, ‘How did you find them and who am I?’. Everyone was blown away,12 people in my house in the hills. yes, they’re great. I’m a big fan of theirs.”