HALSEY SPOKE OF HER LOVE OF ACTING, WAITING TO SEE HER AS AN ACTRESS

You know Halsey as a singer, but his first approach to the world of entertainment had been with acting.

The 26-year-old spoke about it on James Corden’s The Late Late Show, recalling being part of the community theater company where she grew up in New Jersey.

“ Acting is the first thing I’ve ever done. One of my earliest memories is of me running around the house yelling at my mom: ‘There will always be women in leather flirting with me'” she said, citing a line from the musical Rent.

Rent is his favorite musical. What he loves the least is High School Musical, for a nice reason: “Just because I can’t dribble to basketball. I am a theater girl, I am not an athlete” she explained ironically, referring to the protagonist Troy Bolton.

Halsey added that she would love to work harder as an actress and mentioned the fact that we’ll see her in the future in a series with Sydney Sweeney, of which I’m also a producer: “She’s my best friend and we’ve just sold a show that we’re going to start shooting next year.”

You may have seen Sydney Sweeney as Cassie in Euphoria and she has already worked with the artist starring in her video for “Graveyard“.