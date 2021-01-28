HALSEY IS PREGNANT: THE SURPRISE AD WITH A PHOTO SHOOT WITH HER BELLY

Halsey revealed unexpected, beautiful news: she is pregnant!

The singer posted three images of a photoshoot– taken by photographer Sam Dame Shek – in which she poses with her belly.

“ Surprise!” wrote in the caption, adding emojis of a bottle, rainbow, and little angel

An announcement that no one had seen coming, also because the 26-year-old hasn’t talked about her love life in a while.

But UsWeekly revealed after the announcement that Halsey is expecting a child with Alev Aydin, writer, and producer. And, to a closer eye, in fact the artist tagged in the post @zoneaydin, the Instagram account of Alev Aydin.

For now, we don’t know more about the love story.

The last boyfriend the singer had spoken about publicly was Evan Peters. The affair with the actor would end in early 2020.