HAIR: RIHANNA’S NEW MULLET CUT IS THE BEST THING ABOUT 2021, AT LEAST SO FAR

Looking at Rihanna’s Instagram profile is like taking a trip in 2013, as she seems to be back to the days of “Diamonds” – days certainly more carefree, given the global crisis.

The superstar brought her mullet back to the scene for old-time love and looks even better than before. The rock-and-roll cut has been in the limelight for about a year also thanks to Miley Cyrus, but now that Rihanna has given her seal of approval, we have no excuse not to go scissors and recreate the look on our heads.

Bad Gal first unveiled the punk rock look late last year in a teaser video from the Savage x Fenty Vol fashion show. 2, then went on to share plenty of other photos of her throwback hairstyle, always paired with such sexy outfits. A crazy omoron.

We can’t stop staring at that parade fringe, every shot is an irresistible push to get on board the hair trend once and for all. Get out of the comfort zone and experience what we never thought, which is the most cheeky haircut ever.

Now, admire Rihanna’s mullet with us from every angle:

