Courteney Cox and Charlize Theron react to Jennifer Aniston’s return

The former Friends star was praised by her actress friends, prior to her return to the series ‘The Morning Show’.

Jennifer Aniston makes her comeback for the second season of the television series The Morning Show with photos showing off her new look.

The actress posed with her stylist Chris McMillian for her Instagram post showing off her brightest locks falling on her shoulders.

Insta’s release of the star of “Friends” left millions of her fans excited. Among thousands of people who reacted to its publication was Hollywood superstar Charlize Theron and Friends co-star Courteney Cox.

“It’s about time,” Charlize wrote as Courteney said, “Beautiful girl.”