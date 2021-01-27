SELENA GOMEZ: THE NEW SINGLE IN SPANISH “BAILA CONMIGO” IS COMING

Surprise! Selena Gomez has announced the release of a new song in Spanish entitled “Baila Conmigo “. It was made with two Latin music stars: producer Tainy and singer Rauw Alejandro, both Puerto Ricans. I’ve been looping it since Friday, January 29th, let the countdown begin!
View this post on Instagram
This isn’t the first time Selena has collaborated with Tainy. The two had previously worked together in 2019 on the single “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Benny Blanco. You can listen to him again below!
A few days ago Sel promised the imminent release of new music in Spanish by publishing this post with the words “Próximamente”:
View this post on Instagram
The 28-year-old returned to sing in the language of her origins in “De Una Vez“, a song that tells a path of rebirth and personal growth released on January 15.