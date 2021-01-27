SELENA GOMEZ: THE NEW SINGLE IN SPANISH “BAILA CONMIGO” IS COMING

Surprise! Selena Gomez has announced the release of a new song in Spanish entitled “Baila Conmigo “. It was made with two Latin music stars: producer Tainy and singer Rauw Alejandro, both Puerto Ricans. I’ve been looping it since Friday, January 29th, let the countdown begin!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

This isn’t the first time Selena has collaborated with Tainy. The two had previously worked together in 2019 on the single “I Can’t Get Enough” with J Balvin and Benny Blanco. You can listen to him again below!

A few days ago Sel promised the imminent release of new music in Spanish by publishing this post with the words “Próximamente”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

The 28-year-old returned to sing in the language of her origins in “De Una Vez“, a song that tells a path of rebirth and personal growth released on January 15.