Pamela Anderson quits social media to be in harmony with nature

Pamela Anderson has given up social media because posting on Twitter and Instagram prevents her from enjoying nature and a good book.

The former Baywatch star announced her decision Tuesday with her latest Instagram post, below a photo of herself.

“This will be my last post on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook,” he wrote. “I have never been interested in social media and now that I am installed in life, I am genuinely inspired by reading and nature, I am free (sic).

“Thank you for the love. Blessings to all of you. Let us hope that they will find the strength and inspiration to follow their purpose and try not to be seduced by lost time. That’s what THEY want and can use to make money (sic). Control over your brain.”