NAILS: 3 QUICK AND EASY MANICURES DIRECTLY FROM SELENA GOMEZ’S NAIL ARTIST

All (but all) the fabulous nails that Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez show off in the video clips, on the red carpet, but also in the newspaper are the work of the famous nail artist Tom Bachik.

If you’re staring with manicures, we recommend you pop into the stars’ manicurist’s Instagram account to be totally enchanted by his work. We do it periodically and this time we found the most pleasant of surprises.

Tom Bachik has in fact shared a short video in which he shows how to make 3 nail art quick and easy in shades of gold and burgundy. And they’re quick and easy for real.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙏𝙤𝙢 𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙞𝙠 𝙉𝙖𝙞𝙡𝙨 (@tombachik)

Option 1: first apply the gold nail polish, let it dry, and then apply the burgundy nail polish leaving the bezel of the cuticles uncovered. You will create an inverted French manicure.

Option 2: apply the red nail polish and then place the gold leaf in small pieces, stop everything with the clear topcoat.

Option 3: Apply the burgundy nail polish then tap the gold glitter nail polish avoiding the tips, for a sparkling ombré effect.

In short, nail art within the reach of anyone with a steady hand. For everyone else? Show the video to your trusted manicurist;)