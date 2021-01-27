Khloe Kardashian reveals that family reality show “hardly materializes”

The member said the pilot hadn’t been lucky, and they only went on the air for the cancellation of another show.

Reality show star Khloe Kardashian revealed that the hit show Keeping Up With The Kardashians hardly materializes.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, one’s mother said the pilot was unsuccessful, but that the only reason the show received her call was for the cancellation of another show.

“I think we filmed a pilot or something for Ryan [Seacrest] and she didn’t go anywhere. And then a show on E! failed, so they needed something to fill this downtime,” she said.

“They said, ‘You get on the show, you start filming, you’re going to air, like, in two weeks.'”

She said the short period of time did not allow the family to prepare, but the news came as a blessing disguised due to a lack of scripted roles, which sat well with the audience.

“I really appreciate that because we were thinking, ‘Oh, we’re not going to have a second season, we’re just filming, it’s fun, let’s just be ourselves. This isn’t going anywhere.'”

“We had no pressure on ourselves. We didn’t even have time to think about it; really, like, having something preconceived, false. It was just who we are on the fly and I think that’s what made the show so good,” she said.

The show continued to produce many seasons and finally came to an end on January 20.

“I am very grateful to everyone who has seen and supported me and my family for the last 14 amazing years. This program made us who we are and I will always be indebted to everyone who played a role in the formation of our careers and in changing our lives forever,” she said.