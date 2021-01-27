Kanye West arrives in Los Angeles and could meet Kim Kardashian

After living for several months on his Wyoming ranch, West is back in Los Angeles.

Kanye West landed in Los Angeles amid Kim Kardashian’s divorce rumors

Rapper Kanye West was first seen returning to Los Angeles since it was reported that he is ending his six-year marriage to Kim Kardashian West.

According to Page Six, the 43-year-old man landed at Van Nuys Airport on a private jet from his ranch in Cody, Wyoming.

He’s been spending time there for a few months while Kim and the kids stay at their Hidden Hills residence.

It was reported that Kim and Kanye “stopped” going to marriage therapy because the couple was not making much “progress” as the relationship had followed their downward course.