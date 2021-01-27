JB6 IS COMING: JUSTIN BIEBER IS DECIDING ON THE TRACKLIST OF HIS NEW ALBUM

If in the past few hours you’ve seen “JB6 is coming” trending on Twitter it’s precisely for the reason you’re thinking: Justin Bieber’s new album is coming!

The pop starlet is known via social media that she is working on the choice of tracks that will form the tracklist of the project.

Going over track listing for the album pic.twitter.com/AonJWG6UDv — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) January 26, 2021

These days the singer is constantly keeping his fans updated on the status of the record by posting several photos from the recording studio.

Here are some of them:

Initially the JB6 – ideal follow-up to “Changes”, released on February 14, 2020 – was supposed to be released by the end of 2020,but there was then a change of program.

Justin opened 2021 with the unreleased single “Anyone”,accompanied by an official video in which the pop star plays a boxer.