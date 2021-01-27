Harry Potter Creator Still Unforgived by LGBT Community

Writer J.K. Rowling faces the wrath of the community by announcing a new series of hers on HBO Max.

British writer J.K. Rowling faces anger once again after word spread about a live-action television series based on the Harry Potter books.

Social media was infuriated by the news, as users claimed that the new HBO Max project could grant more royalties to the author, who was criticized last year for her transphobic comments.

Last year, Rowling irritated the world last June when she commented on a news story titled: “Opinion: Creating a more egalitarian post-Covid-19 world for menstruating people.”

As she shared the story on Twitter, Rowling wrote, “People menstruating?” I’m sure they’re used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Women? Wimpund? Wood?

“If sex is not real, there is no same-sex attraction. If sex is not real, the reality lived by women worldwide is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex eliminates the ability of many people to talk meaningfully about their lives. It does not hate to tell the truth, ” she added.