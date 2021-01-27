Demi Lovato prepares to return tv screens with her new comedy ‘Hungry’

The singer produces and stars in the NBC comedy, which focuses on a group with food problems.

Music superstar Demi Lovato is ready to adorn TV screens with her latest adventure.

The 28-year-old will star in NBC’s comedy show ‘Hungry’, a story that focuses on friends who belong to a group with food problems and how they support each other as they seek love and success.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is committed to launching a pilot and, therefore, if it doesn’t air, they will have to pay a fine.

In addition to her starring role, the singer will also act as executive producer with Suzanne Martin, Sean Haynes, and Todd Milliner.