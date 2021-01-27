Dakota Johnson is a fan of psychology and therapy

The actress has constantly taken an interest in online psychology courses.

Dakota Johnson recently spoke about her passion for online psychology courses and learning more about “being a human being.”

Johnson spoke about this recent dive during her interview on The Drew Barrymore Show.

There she was quoted as saying, “I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by people who have encouraged me to delve into myself. Even during quarantine, I was very interested in doing online psychology courses because … I wasn’t going to go to college, but I did these amazing courses.”

Before concluding, she said, “I’ll probably be in therapy for the rest of my life. You never finish learning to be human.”