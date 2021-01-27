BEYONCE CHOOSES HAILEY BIEBER AS MODEL FOR ICY PARK, THE NEW IVY PARK COLLECTION

Get ready, because Beyoncé has declared that this is a freezing winter: Icy Park, the third Adidas x Ivy Park collection, is coming.
The superstar anticipated the launch of the new drop Icy Park, with a teaser video posted on Instagram, which gives fans a glimpse of activewear fashion according to Queen Bey, which seems to combine street style and mountain sports style.
The launch campaign is studded with stars, with Hailey Bieber Baldwin posing in a fuchsia car that pairs perfectly with her crop top and printed biker shorts. We also find rapper Gucci Mane in a total white jumpsuit.
And we can’t forget the real star: Beyoncé, posing in coordinated leggings and bustier sitting in the chairlift, at her feet what appears to be a new line of sneakers.
We do not yet have details on the release date; the video simply says “Coming Soon”. We can’t wait to find out what the pieces in the collection will be and what other famous faces they will pose for Beyoncé.