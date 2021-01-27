Ben Affleck is obsessed with Cuban T-shirt brand

Ana de Armas talks about Ben Affleck in an interview conducted just before her separation.

Ana de Armas broke away from Ben Affleck late last year.

But knives Out, 32, spoke about the Oscar winner during his interview with The Sunday Times Style, which took place just before the romance ended.

During his talk, the brunette beauty referred to the costume choices of the 48-year-old Batman star.

Speaking of Affleck’s penchant for wearing a series of T-shirts with Spanish phrases, he noted that he also has some of the popular Cuban brand Clandestina.

“Ben has become obsessed with them,” he commented on his affinity for slogan shirts. “Every time we go, buy the whole store.”

When the publication tried to ask The Beauty Born in Cuba about her alleged wedding plans with Affleck, her representative simply told the magazine, “We don’t have any information to share.”

Ana and Ben fell in love with filming the film Deep Water in late 2019 and early 2020 in New Orleans.

In the spring of 2020, Ben was by his side as he came and went from his home in Venice Beach, California.

It seemed like the two were getting very serious when they went to look for a house together and saw her playing with two of the three children she has with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Some publications predicted that he would propose marriage, while others claimed that he was ‘in love’ and Anne was ‘the one’.

So it was a shock to the fans when it was announced that they were no longer dating.