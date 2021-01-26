Katy Perry is back on TV with a brand new look: the GIF drives fans crazy

American pop star Katy Perry is about to return to the small screen. There is little time left for American Idol, of which you are part of the jury.

The famous Hollywood star, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, aka Katy Perry, is experiencing one of the best moments of her life. She recently gave birth to a beautiful baby girl, Daisy Dove Bloom with partner Orlando Bloom.

The pregnancy was announced in her typical eccentric style, through the music video of the song Never Worn White. Now the beautiful Hot ‘n Cold singer is about to return to the small screen with a show in which she will play the role of the judge, American Idol.

The singer’s animal outfit has conquered people online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Very little is missing at the beginning of American Idol, only three weeks and finally, we will see the famous American singer again on the small screen. The gif she posted on her Instagram profile caught her countless fans off guard. The usual platinum blonde bob haircut, which has now become her signature.

Wear an animal print hat with a cow-like pattern. In addition, the dress and gloves also have the same pattern which gives the singer a very eccentric and nice aura. On the other hand, we know that the American has always shown off-the-line outfits and is one of the characters who has never conformed to the rules of the fashion police. This is precisely the beauty of Orlando Bloom’s company, it manages to express itself through clothing. She is able to wear the looks she chooses with elegance and bearing that almost forgets the animal pattern that resembles a cow.