Valentina Vignali sits down and the skirt goes higher and higher: the PHOTO is heart attack

The splendid Valentina Vignali has inflamed social media with a spicy post of hers. Short skirt and seductive look: fans in delirium on Instagram

Valentina Vignali inflamed the afternoon of her fans with one of her bewitching and spicy posts. The basketball player lent to the fashion world, shared a photo a few minutes ago in which she shows herself, as wonderful as ever, in a hot pose and an outfit that is elegant and provocative at the same time. Ice gaze towards the camera and legs on display while sporting a screaming miniskirt.

In the act of sitting down the skirt goes up, and the fans certainly appreciated the detail. The amazing model abandoned her underwear shots for a day, to show herself in her Sunday outfit, but no less electrifying, then captioned: “Sunday”, with the emoticon of candy next to the writing.

Valentina Vignali, happy Sunday: full of likes

Like its influencer colleagues, also Vignali wished him a happy Sunday to the fans. The sportswoman showed herself to followers in a white suit, with a matching sweater and skirt and her usual black hat. Legs on display and a very short skirt for the model, who conquered the fans on this gloomy winter Sunday.

A shot as always appreciated by the fans, who obviously poured into the comments. Already almost a hundred messages under the photo and more than 20 thousand hearts in a few minutes. The Vignali, who made a great leap forward with the recent collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, continues to dominate the social scene with as many as 2.3 million fans and more than post 3 thousand shared.