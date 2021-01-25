Paola Turani, the selfie with him is very sweet, then the sentence: “Ti rottamo” [PHOTO]

The beautiful Paola Turani also shows her weaknesses on Instagram: the selfie is very sweet even if the sentence is not very romantic

Paola Turani has entered into the good graces of the social media people certainly thanks to her beauty that enchants everyone, but undoubtedly what made the difference was her sincerity and genuineness. In fact, the model on her Instagram profile continues to amaze everyone even showing part of her flaws, which are very few, and which allow her followers to feel closer to her.

Also, today comes a new post on her profile, where she is in the car with her husband and takes a very sweet selfie. The description of the post, however, contains a slightly less romantic phrase.

Paola Turani amazes with a very sweet selfie: the phrase turns off the romanticism

Instagram has been the work area of ​​the splendid Paola Turani for years. With her beauty and simplicity, she has won 1.6 million followers to date. New posts arrive daily on her profile, including today, where the beautiful influencer takes a selfie with her husband while they are in the car.

Of course, she is very covered given the so much snow, but in the foreground, there is her beautiful face, with her icy eyes that surprise everyone. Behind her, her husband makes a very nice grimace that inserts that component of irony. In the description, she claims to have arm dermatitis, fever on the lips, and other ailments. The husband, however, turns off the romance with the phrase: “There’s the eco-bonus, I’ll scrap you”. But then everything goes back to normal with a beautiful declaration: “I love you too”.