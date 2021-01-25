Giulia Valentina poses like this: now try to tell us that it is not sensual! [PHOTOS]

Giulia Valentina poses and leaves all her fans breathless in the last post published on her Instagram profile. The well-known fashion blogger discovers the leg backstage: here are the photos and the details

Giulia Valentina is one of the most famous influencers in Italy. Recently, she had joked among her stories, talking about the sites that focused on her beauty, but now she instigates everyone with the latest photo, in which she shows a breathtaking body and a great sensual charge. Born in Turin in 1990, she manages to establish herself above all through social networks and in particular Instagram, after having collected thousands of followers on her profile. It rises further to the fore for the long-lasting relationship with the well-known rapper Fedez, after which the singer will meet and marry Chiara Ferragni.

After participating in a video clip of the rapper, in 2015 the doors of the world of fashion opened for Giulia. In fact, she poses for several brands, including Sisley, then she starts conducting Fan Karaoke. After the success accumulated on Instagram, which she updates regularly, she was also the protagonist of several hosted on TV. And it has no intention of stopping.

Giulia Valentina denied by herself: the backstage photo is super sexy

In the last post published on her Instagram profile, the well-known influencer once again leaves all the fans breathless. The fashion blogger brings to the attention of followers some photos that portray her. In the first, it shows an image of the backstage of a photoshoot. “Dream Team,” writes in the caption. In the next photo, she discovers her leg with the black dress on and the pose is absolutely gorgeous and sensual. Recalling her irony of the past few days about her beauty, we ask her: how would it be possible not to underline it in front of such shots? Below we propose the post in question.