Cristina Marino with her mouth open shows the view: wonderful [PHOTO]

Cristina Marino lit up the gloomy afternoon of her fans, with an electrifying and seductive shot. The captivating look and open mouth: fans in delirium

Cristina Marino continues to amaze everyone on social media, with always bewitching and seductive shots. The beautiful Milanese model, who is very active on social media these days, shared yet another sensual shot. In the post published a few minutes ago, the actress shows herself in the foreground with trees behind her. Open mouth, electrifying gaze, and hand on the face. The long blonde hair is attached, and she wears an oversized sweatshirt.

Homemade outfit but no less sensual for Luca Argentero’s partner, who in her posts always shows a great style both in clothing and poses. Today’s post shared less than an hour ago, has already reached 9 thousand likes, while there are more than 50 comments

Cristina Marino drives fans crazy: a marvel on social media

Like many colleagues from the world of entertainment and cinema, Cristina Marino is also very active on social media, especially on Instagram. In her profile, she boasts 470 thousand followers and more than 3 thousand published posts. Not the most followed but one of the most popular on social media, Cristina is literally forging ahead, as happened for her career as an actress.

Luca Argentero’s partner, with whom she also had a son last May, made her debut at a very young age in the cinema with “Amore 14”, and then participated in the cast of some cinepanettone. Right on the set of “Christmas in the Caribbean” love blossomed between colleagues in 2017. Meanwhile, Marino continues to win over her fans also through her wonderful social posts, like the last in which she shows herself in a bewitching pose with a lot of open mouths and provocative gaze