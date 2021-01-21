Sun-kissed Emma Marrone is enchanting: fans lose their minds [PHOTOS]

Emma Marrone enchanted her fans with a wonderful post this morning. Kissed by the sun, simply gorgeous

Emma Marrone amazed her fans this morning with one of her enchanting posts. In fact, the wonderful singer shared, a few minutes ago, a splendid photo, in which she shows herself more radiant than ever. Magnificent selfie for the former X Factor judge, shimmering blonde hair, maximum brightness, and penetrating gaze.

The woman, always very active on social media, wanted to share a shot from a few weeks ago. As she herself writes in the caption, in fact, the photo dates back to 14 December 2020. With her bewitching gaze, Emma has once again conquered her millions of fans, almost 5 million followers, who poured into the post between likes and comments. 37 thousand hearts and more than 500 comments, for one of the most, followed showgirls and singers on social media.

Emma Marrone and Alessandra Amoroso: Piece of Heart

Emma’s new single has just been released two days ago, in collaboration with Alessandra Amoroso. The two stars of the talented Maria De Filippi, have in fact collaborated on Piece of Heart, released just 48 hours ago. A single that is already a success, judging by social media like Youtube. In fact, on the tube, there are already 340 thousand views and 18 thousand thumbs up

The two, very friends, have advertised the new piece a lot, including social media and other communication channels. The latest posts on the profile are all dedicated to the colleague and the new piece. The two artists also launched the single on the radio, to be precise during the broadcast of RTL 102.5, in an episode conducted by them.