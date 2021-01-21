Simona Ventura at 55 in swimwear at the sea: what a body! [VIDEO]

Simona Ventura shows herself at 55 in costume: a crazy body for the beautiful presenter not at all scratched by the signs of time

It’s super Simona Ventura , on the other hand her nickname is very clear, SuperSimo; a past as a journalist, presenter and all-round show girl, the woman has written important pages in the recent history of Italian TV. Many successful programs conducted, many of which also football, such as ” Quelli che il calcio ” but above all ” La Domenica Sportiva “, historic broadcast of the state company that saw it at the helm from 1992 to 1994.

The Ventura, however, in its long career has been involved several times, in every type of transmission, starting from the defunct Tele Monte Carlo up to Rai and Mediaset. Judge in ” X Factor ” and in the evening of ” Amici “, host of Temptation Island Vip and, above all, of the Sanremo Festival, perhaps she likes it.

The 55-year-old also participated as a contestant in reality shows; it happened in 2016, she was shipwrecked in “ L’Isola dei Famosi ” after having conducted it for eight years. She also boasts radio and actress experiences in some films, especially at the beginning of her career.

Simona Ventura, what a physicist

The former wife of Stefano Bettarini, with whom she had two children (Niccolò born in 1998 and Giacomo in 2000) after many years, she seems to have found happiness with Giovanni Terzi, a journalist she should have married last spring. The wedding postponed with the man due to Covid.

Very popular on social networks, she has over one and a half million followers on Instagram who delights with photos of daily life and very tender images with her partner. A simple life, always moderate selfies for SuperSimo.

A few weeks ago she enchanted her followers with a vintage image, in which she appeared very young in an amazing bikini, winning the admiration of her fans. But even at 55, Ventura still defends itself very well. In the last video posted, a series of nostalgic frames between sea and fun on vacation, Simona showed an enchanting two-piece, for a truly spectacular body.