Roberta Morise with the open jacket makes you dream: the PHOTO is heart attack

Roberta Morise drives fans crazy with a see-through effect of the jacket. Wonderful, this time the showgirl has focused on sensuality.

Roberta Morise, showgirl and presenter with almost 100 thousand followers on Instagram, tells about her days every day, often accompanying posts with long quotes from books. The model is always very reserved, hardly posting things that are too intimate.

In fact, during an interview, she revealed the reasons why the love story between her and the well-known conductor Carlo Conti ended. Between the two there is a big difference in age, 25 years, but the reasons for the breakup, according to Morise, must be sought elsewhere. ” We were very exposed, ” she said, trying to defend her privacy once again.

Recently, stories with both Eros Ramazzotti and Ignazio Boschetto from “Il Volo” have been attributed to her, both denied by the presenter.

Roberta Morise makes fans dream

Roberta is a dream in the last photo posted on Instagram. She wears a black jacket that unbuttons until her breasts can be seen… and followers go in raptures. Accompanying the shot is a romantic quote, even if the hashtags refer to the government crisis, which was later resolved. And precisely with regard to this reference to the political situation, a fan reposted the photo of Morise, commenting ironically ” Robertina, I give you my trust “. Post that was shared by the presenter in her Instagram stories.

Today Roberta, after having made her debut in the entertainment world in 2004 by participating in Miss Italy, has also launched herself into the world of music. She has recently published a cover of ” A mano “, the historic song of the unforgettable Rino Gaetano, together with the Apulian singer-songwriter Pierdavide Carone, a competitor of the ninth edition of the talent Amici by Maria De Filippi.