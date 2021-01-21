Orange blossom for the two music stars: confirmation arrives

The two young and very famous singers, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have made millions of fans fall in love. According to some rumors, the next step is close.

Their relationship started almost two years ago. The very young and very famous singers, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello made millions of fans dream with their single Señorita. Initially, neither of the two had neither confirmed nor denied that there was any tenderness between them. However, it was undeniable, the chemistry between the two, as they performed, could not just be a successful match between colleagues.

In fact, a few months later Camilla and Shawn made their relationship official. The two spent the lockdown together. The photos that every day portrayed them during their daily walk in somewhat questionable clothes have become ionic and viral.

It’s official, Shawn Mendes asked Camilla Cabello to marry him

RUMOR MILL: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are reportedly engaged!💖💍 pic.twitter.com/IqQrmTTdca — Spin or Bin Music (@spinorbinmusic) January 20, 2021

According to some rumors, there seems to be no doubt. The 23-year-old young man, Shawn Mendes, asked Camilla Cabello to marry him. This is what has been circulating on Twitter lately. The couple, in fact, went in trend with millions of users asking for confirmation of the news. The two singers have recently returned from Canada, where the Mendes family lives. They spent the Christmas holidays together and now it seems they are back in Florida.

Sources very close to the couple claim that the boy has made the fateful proposal to his girlfriend for a couple of weeks now. They are waiting for the right moment to formalize the news, which according to some will happen soon. Neither has denied nor confirmed the rumors, so fans can still dream and fantasize at least for a little longer.