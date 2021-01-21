Maria Grazia Cucinotta remembers the past: plunging neckline [PHOTO]

The well-known actress and former model, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, shares old heart-warming memories with her followers. She was very young!

The world-famous actress and film producer, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, has had a career that is the envy of many. In fact, the main role for which she is still recognized is the participation in the film Il Postino always knocks twice next to the wonderful Massimo Troisi. In addition, the Sicilian has also won a simple appearance in the saga of 007.

Initially, the brunette set foot in show business as a model. After graduating from high school, she decided to go to Milan to undertake this path. In 1987 she won and Miss Italy and was then chosen by Arbore as a valet for a broadcast. Subsequently, several occasions arise, until in 1990 she made her debut as an actress in the film Vacanze di Natale.

Young, beautiful, and sensual, the Cucinotta shares a memory of the past

Thanks to one of her countless fan pages, Maria Grazia Cucinotta, found an old photo. We don’t know exactly the year and therefore we don’t know how old she was in that shot. But it can be clearly noted that the actress was very young. She wears a little black dress with a very deep neckline that highlights her generous shapes. The make-up is typical of the 90/2000 years, let’s say that nothing could make the Cucinotta look horrible, but we are grateful that the world of beauty has also evolved.

Obviously, the comments section below her post went completely crazy. Many complimented the film producer, also recalling the period in which the photo was taken. There are many nostalgics among Maria Grazia’s followers. The colors and shapes of the actress are typical of southern women!