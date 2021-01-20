Sabrina Salerno between kindness and sensuality: a show! [PHOTOS]

The showgirl Sabrina Salerno returns to show herself in all her sensuality in a shot on the Instagram profile: kindness is also at the center of the image.

Perhaps, in this world, we need to go back to being a little nice to one another. Difficult in a society that continues to run despite the coronavirus pandemic. We still hear the bells ringing to the cry of “Everything will be fine, we’ll come out better”. The fact remains that we have not yet come out of it, and we do not know if we will come out improved or even more spaced out over any form of social distancing.

For the moment, however, also through some really sensual and even a little risque social shots, the beautiful Sabrina Salerno returns to talk about kindness. The Italian showgirl has returned to show herself in all her glory.

A shot, for her 744 thousand followers, in which, as mentioned above, in addition to putting sensuality and eroticism on the plate, Sabrina wanted to concentrate on wanting to be kind nowadays. What will her followers be most interested in? Meanwhile, she smiles!

Salerno’s smile and kindness: all in tenses

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA SALERNO OFFICIAL (@sabrinasalernofficial)

I am kind, you are kind, she is kind. And so on. The whole “verb” of being kind conjugates it. A way to ask, at the end of the caption, if kindness is out of fashion or not. But she knows it too: kindness cannot be combined with fashion. It is a value that you have inside and that you cultivate over the years.

What Salerno continues to cultivate is undoubtedly its beauty. A shining smile put in plain sight in the shot just mentioned. And along the body, but at the same time full of sensuality that stands out as always its beautiful shapes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SABRINA SALERNO OFFICIAL (@sabrinasalernofficial)

Here it is, instead, in a black and white shot, where she herself, before joining a live broadcast, highlights the contrasts, in color and in her eyes. But not only that: the t-shirt, worn exactly in that way, reveals that thread of eroticism, inevitable in her shots