Claudia Ruggeri in a miniskirt: the bra goes down and she tries to keep it [PHOTO]

Claudia Ruggeri wonderful on social media inflamed the afternoon of her fans. Very short miniskirt and screaming neckline: fans in a frenzy

Claudia Ruggeri broke the social networks with a shot of hers, spicy and bewitching. The wonderful valley of Avanti un Altro shared one of those screaming posts today morning, which warmed the hearts of its millions of followers. In the shot, Paolo Bonolis’s sister-in-law showed herself in a very short miniskirt, but the focus is on the decollete.

An exaggerated neckline for Ruggeri, with a skimpy black top and her wonderful curves in the foreground. One of those photos out of breath, for the former bonas of Mediaset, which left speechless her followers. The shot shared a few minutes ago, has already reached the beauty of 10 thousand likes, while there are more than 100 comments.

Claudia Ruggeri is a bomb: fans invade the comments

Continues to amaze everyone, with her incomparable beauty, Claudia Ruggeri. Always tantalizing and bewitching – both on social media and on TV – the amazing ex Mother Nature has given her Instagram fans a real gem this morning. It had been a while since the model hadn’t let herself go to shots of this type, even if to be honest, her profile is a real collection of seductive shots.

This time the Roman showgirl conquered her fans with one of those truly TNT shots. Very tight top and decollete in the foreground, to the delight of the followers. A very short miniskirt and that sensual look that distinguishes her in all her posts. Fans, needless to say, flocked to the comments: “Everything a bit messy,” she wrote in the caption.