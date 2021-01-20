Barbara D’Urso, a cartoon about her: she is sensual even so [PHOTO]

Barbara D Urso beautiful and seductive also in the cartoon version, the video posted last night by the presenter enchants her many fans

Barbara d’Urso once again captured the attention of her many and loyal fans last night on her Instagram profile, even in a cartoon version she drove everyone crazy.

The beautiful and beloved presenter has published a small video where she shows herself in a cartoon version, even so, it is very sensual. Many were the compliments that her fans have made her, in any way she decides to show herself Barbarella always manages to enchant everyone.

Barbara d’Urso often posts photos and videos on Instagram where she shows herself provocative and sensual, needless to say, she always gets plenty of likes and compliments. Seductive look and fairytale body, the beloved presenter at the age of 63 is still breathtakingly beautiful. Many love her, others never miss an opportunity to criticize her, but she doesn’t give weight to insults and always shows herself smiling and wonderful.

Barbata d’Urso shows itself in a different way, it drives fans crazy in a cartoon version

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barbara d’Urso (@barbaracarmelitadurso)

On Instagram Barbara d’Urso often posts spicy shots where she shows off her breathtaking body. Her very short skirts that highlight her awesome legs always drive her many fans crazy.

This time the presenter showed herself differently on Instagram, in a cartoon version. Even so, she enchanted her followers. For many, d’Urso is beautiful and seductive even so, the fans’ eye fell on her wonderful décolleté. The video has already reached more than 70 thousand views and many comments full of compliments.

Once again Barbara d’Urso has sent the web into a frenzy with her beauty and sensuality. On social media, the presenter is increasingly loved and followed, on her Instagram profile she has 2.8 million followers.