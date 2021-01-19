Manuela Arcuri makes an unexpected announcement: “I still do it”

Manuela Arcuri reveals her intentions for 202: “I’ll do it again”. The announcement is unexpected, the actress seems determined and adamant

She is a showgirl and actress, but also wife and mother Manuela Arcuri, one of the most beautiful Italian women and loved by fans. A dazzling career with hugely successful films and TV series under her belt; the decision, however, in recent years, to reduce her work because of the desire to raise her son.

Very active on Instagram, where she boasts over 300 thousand followers, the woman on the popular social network appears in all her beauty; Arcuri, however, also publishes images with her family, with her son and husband Giovanni Di Gianfrancesco married in 2013 in Las Vegas, in the United States.

It is precisely about her wedding that Manuela Arcuri, to the microphones of Diva and Donna, let herself go to a confession, revealing her goal for 2021. ” I would like a religious wedding in Italy, considered as my husband and I are Catholics,” Said the actress.

Manuela Arcuri and her idea on an encore wedding

The two, in fact, got married in 2013 in Nevada, for a sort of secret marriage revealed only posthumously. Location is the famous Bellagio hotel, in a civil ceremony that has never been validated in Italy, precisely because of the desire to celebrate a “classic” one in our country, complete with a mega party.

And Arcuri also reveals some details on how the wedding is imagined. “ Mattia – the couple’s son, ed – will bring the wedding rings, the ones we have in white gold used in Las Vegas; I could, however, add a classic yellow gold to those ”he explained, also showing indecision in this regard.

“ During the lockdown – continued the actress – we were at home together all the time and it was wonderful ” Arcuri’s words; the woman can’t wait to remarry her Giovanni for a ceremony that will have all the crisis of the dream marriage that all women dream of. 2021 is circled in red, a Covid pandemic permitting.