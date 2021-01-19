Lucia Javorcekova blows up Instagram: the costume is tiny [PHOTO]

The beautiful model and influencer Lucia Javorcekova drove her followers crazy in her latest shot. Perfect physique and tiny costume!

Before opening Lucia Javorcekova’s post, it is better to prepare yourself psychologically. Top marks for the gorgeous shot: sexy pose and tiny costume. A two-piece just to show off her perfect physique. In less than three hours she got almost 50 thousand likes, but the shot deserves much more.

In front of her post, fans from all over the world can only be happy and the comments are definitely proof of this. “I hope you guys are having a good Sunday. ” These are her words, but after this shot, for someone surely Sunday has improved. But it doesn’t stop there. In the caption, she also revealed a surprise for her fans. Which? Just click on the link in her bio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucia Lachkovic Javorčeková (@luciajavorcekova)

Lucia Javorcekova, the private life of the “mozzarellona”

The beautiful influencer and former cyclist Lucia Javorcekova, better known as the Mozzarella, has been driving her fans crazy for some time with hotshots. Images that leave no room for imagination. From the famous “escile” of a few years ago to the unveiled calendar in 2016, Lucia has literally enchanted the Italian public and the rest of the world.

Social media, however, remain her favorite tool to share all the moments in the company of her audience. But in addition to followers, in the life of the mozzarellona there are also a husband and a daughter. She got married in 2014 to Pavol Jarveck and together they have a beautiful daughter. Together they moved to the Netherlands.

Fashion and make-up are among her greatest passions, but music is also added to these: Lucia is in fact an established deejay. When her career exploded it was 2015 and the model had posted a naked photo of her on Facebook. The image went around the world, on the web but also on TV. Lucia was in fact interviewed in the well-known Mediaset program, Le Iene.