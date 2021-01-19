Funeral at the time of Covid, the idea of ​​the family displaces: “No visits, see you there”

An innovative choice by the family of the deceased. The decision to deal with the gatherings and the anti-covid funeral: “No visits”

There will be no handshakes, no hugs, no home visits. It was decided by the family of the deceased. The episode in the lower Salento, to be precise in Turisano, yesterday 17 January. After the idea of ​​the deceased’s son-in-law (an 89-year-old man) in fact, the funeral took place on Zoom, the most used video call platform during the lockdown and restrictions. A smart decision, to avoid the usual mass of people who flock to the bereaved family’s home.

No close contacts, therefore, to deal with the gatherings. The idea came from the son-in-law who immediately notified the funeral home. The agency also wanted to write the information in the poster, complete with a password, and link to attend the ceremony.

Anti-covid funeral in video call: No gatherings

The funeral agency also made it known that the decision came from the family for safety reasons. A very responsible and exemplary choice, given the number of outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic caused by celebrations of this type. In fact, the same poster reads: “Due to the period of this pandemic – the agency writes – family members are keen to point out that home visits are not accepted”.

In the poster, also the ID to participate in the call and the password, for the last farewell to the 89-year-old in extreme safety. It happened in Puglia, in a family of Jehovah’s Witnesses. The funeral celebration was impeccably followed by all the participants in streaming, and thanks to this precedent, the funeral agency Rocco Patisso will adopt these methods also in the future.