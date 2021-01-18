Wild Rome lying on the ground: legs up, dress down [PHOTO]

Selvaggia Roma leaves all its followers speechless for the umpteenth time with the latest post published on her Instagram profile. Legs high on the sofa and stunning views: here’s her post

Wild Rome drives the whole world of the web crazy again and in particular Instagram with the latest post published. The well-known influencer shows off the bare legs of the short dress, lying on the ground and the view can only be magnificent. The model was born in 1990 in Rome and has Tunisian origin on her father’s side. Her popularity absolutely exploded thanks to her participation in Temptation Island together with Francesco Chiofalo with whom she had a long-term relationship.

Since then, the public has fallen in love with her for her sympathy, but also for her obvious beauty. She revealed that she practiced dance, but her passion for fitness and training is also known, as can be seen from her stunning physique. It also highlights the ‘Big Brother Vip’. In the house of the well-known Mediaset program, she immediately demonstrates her character in a clash with Elisabetta Gregoraci. And now she has no intention of stopping.

Wild Rome, legs up and the dress down: breathtaking photos

The latest photo posted on her Instagram profile highlights Selvaggia’s legs. Lying on the ground in a white dress, she glances at the camera in reverse. The photo is once again very sexy, like all the others published on her profile. The girl in the caption only writes with “Angel”. Fans are unleashed among the comments expressions such as: “I love you” or simply an “Oh well nothing to add”. Below we propose the post in question published on Instagram.