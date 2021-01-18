Laura Cremaschi with a tight dress is heart attack: the PHOTO conquers Instagram

Laura Cremaschi ignited the web with one of her usual seductive shots. Bodycon dress and curves on display: fans go wild on Instagram

She is continuing to conquer everyone with her seductive shots, one after the other, the beautiful Cremaschi. A series of posts close together, in which the model shows herself in a dazzling shape and more sensual than ever. In a bikini, in a suit, in an evening dress, but the result does not change. Today the showgirl wore a tight brown dress, the predominant color on her profile these days. Curves on display and breathless fans, for an explosion of unprecedented sensuality.

The photo, in less than an hour, has already reached 17 thousand likes and more than 200 comments. Fans flocked to the post with all kinds of comments, including hearts, emoticons, and various compliments.

Laura Cremaschi is a bomb: social crazy

A period of exceptional activity on social media, for the valley of Avanti un Altro, Laura Cremaschi. Together with her colleague Claudia Ruggeri, in fact, Laura is literally dominating the social scene, thanks to the notoriety achieved following the Paolo Bonolis program. By now, the Mediaset television quiz has in fact become an excellent springboard for the models and influencers of our country.

Many Cremaschi colleagues have achieved fame thanks to the broadcasts of Bonolis, between Avanti un Altro and Ciao Darwin. Fame also achieved thanks to social networks, of course. In recent days, the followers of the Bergamo model have been able to enjoy a series of electrifying shots. The last one, in a tight dress, has already reached 17 thousand likes and hundreds of comments