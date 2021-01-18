Jennifer Lopez dressed casually: timeless beauty. And what a physical! [VIDEO]

Jennifer Lopez once again captures the attention of the entire web world through the latest post published on her Instagram profile. The well-known singer and actress stands out in casual clothes, but the result does not change

Jennifer Lopez often keeps all her fans updated with new posts on her Instagram profile. The singer inevitably being imposed on social networks with its physical extraordinary again and beauty out of the ordinary. This time the showgirl immortalizes herself in decidedly casual clothes and without showing her thanks: the result, however, is always extraordinary.

The showgirl is very famous all over the world thanks to her musical successes. Of Puerto Rican origin, she has established herself as one of the pop icons around the planet, selling millions and millions of copies. She has released ten albums that have hit the ‘Billboard’ chart on several occasions. She was also nominated as the most beautiful woman in the world by the American magazine ‘People’ and is considered among the most influential women on Earth. Her successes also precede her as an actress and entrepreneur. And her fans continue to monitor her constantly on her social profiles as well.

Jennifer Lopez is casual this time, but fans still go crazy

The well-known singer this time does not highlight her stunning body with sexy photos, but sends a much more committed message: “This year I collaborated with Coach for #CoachItForward. We are inspiring everyone to leave messages of gratitude for the people who are driving change and optimism in our lives, in the community, and in the world ”. Meanwhile, fans are speechless for her shots and the video that portrays her in jeans and a long coat. Once again gorgeous and the physique is flawless. Below is the post.