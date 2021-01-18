Gracia De Torres does the acrobat in a bikini: a fairytale body [PHOTO]

Gracia De Torres wowed fans with a really hot bikini shot. Body to scream and black and white photos: “Light and shadows”

A real bomb of sensuality. Gracia De Torres continues to enchant her fans on social media, with truly electrifying shots. Last, in chronological order, the one shared in the morning of today 17 January, in which she shows herself once again in a bikini. The shot, in black and white, recalls a recent post shared a few days ago dating back to 2014.

In the photo shared today, however, Gracia is shown barefoot and poised on a tree trunk, always in the middle of the sea. A stunning bikini and perfect body for the Spanish showgirl, who enchanted her fans with yet another hotshot. “Light and shadows in the same measure, balance”, she later wrote in the caption.

Gracia De Torres drives fans crazy: a rain of likes

Although notoriety came from the small screen, the wonderful Gracia will always remain a daughter of social media. Born in 1987, not really of the generation of Instagram and company, the Spanish model, however, owes her fame to social networks. We all loved and met her thanks to Ciao Darwin, in the 2019 editions, but Gracia had already given some taste on the web.

Today morning she shocked her fans with one of her hotshots, in costume, with the sea in the background. A tightrope photo for the model, who then wrote in the caption: “Balance”, receiving a great consensus among fans. Here are the stunning black and white shot